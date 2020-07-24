Bfsg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,875 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.9% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,207 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,035,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $63,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,364,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $267,861,000 after purchasing an additional 333,933 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $55.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $231.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

