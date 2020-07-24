Best Buy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,577 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 360% compared to the average daily volume of 4,690 call options.

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $94,285.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,072,697 shares of company stock valued at $89,578,402. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,278,000 after purchasing an additional 783,926 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 34.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after acquiring an additional 819,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $217,385,000 after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $293,073,000 after acquiring an additional 329,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Cfra boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

BBY stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $99.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.