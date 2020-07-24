Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BBY. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

NYSE BBY opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $104,577.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $94,285.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,072,697 shares of company stock worth $89,578,402 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Best Buy by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

