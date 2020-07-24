Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $92.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura lowered their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet decreased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

NYSE BBY opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 9,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $759,169.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,908 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,270.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,072,697 shares of company stock valued at $89,578,402. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,278,000 after acquiring an additional 783,926 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,966 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $222,287,000 after acquiring an additional 819,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $217,385,000 after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $293,073,000 after acquiring an additional 329,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

