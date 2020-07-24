Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $92.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Best Buy traded as high as $96.88 and last traded at $96.43, with a volume of 37372 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.28.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BBY. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their target price on Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,072,697 shares of company stock valued at $89,578,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Best Buy by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth $45,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

