Benin Management CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Benin Management CORP decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,908,541,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $98.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Atlantic Securities raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

