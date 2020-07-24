Benin Management CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Benin Management CORP reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 0.7% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,611,000 after buying an additional 85,518 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $1,491,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 108,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $265.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cfra cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.90.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $232.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15. The stock has a market cap of $683.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,464 shares of company stock worth $15,069,109 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.