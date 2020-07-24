Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Sells $822,426.00 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Xiaobin Wu sold 3,300 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $822,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,423,562 shares in the company, valued at $354,780,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, Xiaobin Wu sold 700 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $172,018.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Xiaobin Wu sold 2,700 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.11, for a total value of $650,997.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Xiaobin Wu sold 3,000 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Xiaobin Wu sold 2,800 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $478,324.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Xiaobin Wu sold 7,024 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.33, for a total value of $992,701.92.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $233.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $114.41 and a twelve month high of $256.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.95 and its 200 day moving average is $165.94.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beigene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Beigene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Beigene in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Beigene in the fourth quarter worth $5,075,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Beigene from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beigene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.23.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

