Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €77.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BAYN. Morgan Stanley set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($74.16) price objective on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €84.41 ($94.84).

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €61.65 ($69.27) on Wednesday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($139.12). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.53.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

