Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.90 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$37.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion and a PE ratio of 15.54. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$17.52 and a 1-year high of C$40.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin James Thomson sold 2,500 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.17, for a total value of C$95,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,843 shares in the company, valued at C$2,742,247.31.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

