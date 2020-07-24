Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 10,819 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,819 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research firms have commented on T. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

T opened at $29.90 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.