Barnett & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 39.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ opened at $55.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $231.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

