Barnett & Company Inc. Has $148,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $3,540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 106,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $7,726,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

NYSE JPM opened at $98.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average is $107.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

