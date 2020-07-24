Barclays Boosts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $115.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEA. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lear from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

LEA stock opened at $117.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lear has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.77.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 109.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Lear by 67.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

