Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.09.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $7,287,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,306,433.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $9,364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,617,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $363.46 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.10 and a 1 year high of $382.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.43, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

