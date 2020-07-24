Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 829,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 120,811 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 396,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 82,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $654,045.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,411,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

