Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $25.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised ViacomCBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

