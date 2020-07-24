Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 7,800 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,217,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,664,000 after purchasing an additional 145,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,314,000 after purchasing an additional 129,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,621,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,714,000 after buying an additional 2,160,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.