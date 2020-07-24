Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,300 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Black Knight by 573.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 46.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 47.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Black Knight stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. Black Knight Inc has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $2,224,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.