Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,800 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 52.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.84.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $23,034,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $320.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $337.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

