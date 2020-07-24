Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,788 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $48,204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,297 shares of company stock worth $1,971,082. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $174.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

