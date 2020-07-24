Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 144,591 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,591 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura lowered their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

NYSE:T opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

