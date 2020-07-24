Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,273 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth approximately $16,803,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $309.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total value of $1,546,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 423,576 shares of company stock worth $132,907,483. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.