Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD opened at $293.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $299.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.87 and a 200-day moving average of $233.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.75.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.