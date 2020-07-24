Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $967.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,215.88.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,168.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,130.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,057.34. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

