Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STT opened at $62.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.59. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.94.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

