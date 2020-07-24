Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 166,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Bank of America upped their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Kain purchased 189,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John D. Fisk acquired 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.88.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

