Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 2,900 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AON were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AON by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,234,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,565,000 after purchasing an additional 277,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AON by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,773,000 after purchasing an additional 722,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in AON by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,278,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,087 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in AON by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,352,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AON by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,085,000 after purchasing an additional 45,967 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON opened at $207.37 on Friday. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.14.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.27.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

