Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 17,634 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 118.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,733,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $671,833,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 72.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,816,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,163,000 after buying an additional 13,324,535 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,652,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,391,757,000 after buying an additional 6,714,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,067,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,923,000 after buying an additional 5,709,360 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lowered Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. CSFB raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $357,238. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.