Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,585 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of TDOC opened at $219.88 on Friday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $237.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -162.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total transaction of $4,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,942,427. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,120 shares of company stock worth $35,413,786. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

