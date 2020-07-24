Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cfra lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.02.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. Baker Hughes Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

