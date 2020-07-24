Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.26.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

In related news, CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,622 shares of company stock valued at $190,467 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.