Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,514. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.46. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

