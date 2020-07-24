Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $183.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.25 and its 200 day moving average is $167.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

