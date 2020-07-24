Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in American Water Works by 118.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 858.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.75.

AWK opened at $144.89 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $145.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

