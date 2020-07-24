Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 62,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 116,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.31.

Williams Companies stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

