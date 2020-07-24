Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,584,000 after buying an additional 16,985,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,687,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,269,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after buying an additional 4,360,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,497,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,206,000 after buying an additional 3,390,196 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

In other news, CFO Serena Wolfe acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.97.

NLY stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.