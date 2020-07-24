Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $13.51 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $263.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.74. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $267.80.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

