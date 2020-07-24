Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,929,000. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 221,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,956,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.44.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $420.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $425.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $396.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

