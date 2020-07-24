Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 8.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $1,024,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,759.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.05. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.