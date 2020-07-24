Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.46 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $90.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average is $85.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Several research firms have commented on ES. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

