Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 235.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 113.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,333 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $2,176,978.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,983 shares of company stock worth $14,041,261. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

