Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.35 Million Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 71.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

