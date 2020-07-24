Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 411,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 47,262 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Progressive by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,332,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.79.

PGR stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $90.72. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,823 shares of company stock worth $5,187,221. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

