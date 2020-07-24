Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 639.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

