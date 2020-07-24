Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in Schlumberger by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 83.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 43.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 52.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Schlumberger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

