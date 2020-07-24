Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 232.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 209,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 201.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,422,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,128,000 after buying an additional 1,318,333 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 310,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 58,132 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BBD. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $9.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

BBD stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $9.36.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

