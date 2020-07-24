Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.2% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,611,000 after acquiring an additional 85,518 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 108,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB opened at $232.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15. The stock has a market cap of $683.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.83.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.90.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,139,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,464 shares of company stock worth $15,069,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

