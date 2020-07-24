Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,675 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,890 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 48,736 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.34.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $17,449,928.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,831,061.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,067 shares of company stock valued at $23,676,534 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA stock opened at $135.36 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $142.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

