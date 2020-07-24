Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,875 shares of company stock worth $10,180,690. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.86.

DPZ stock opened at $381.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.74. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

